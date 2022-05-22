UPDATE – As of 9:30 Highway 52N is open in both directions.

UPDATE – As of 7:45pm Highway 52 is open to single lane traffic. The next update will be shared at 8am Monday.

Original story

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Highway 52 is closed in both directions due to a grass fire.

The closure is between the 202 road and the 200 road, approximately 80km north of Tumbler Ridge.

Information about the size of the grass fire is not available at this time.

A detour is not available.

Watch for and obey First Responders and Traffic Control Personnel.

Next update time Sun May 22 at 7:00 PM MST.