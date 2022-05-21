DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek resident and winner of the Food Network’s Wall of Bakers, Krista Forshner, says the most important lesson she learned from the competition was that it’s worth it to take a chance on herself.

Forshner says she kept making excuses not to go to the competition, convincing herself that it “wasn’t the right time.”

“I have three kids, and I try to do as much as I can for them and everybody else in the family at the same time,” Forshner said.

She adds that with support from her husband and kids, she was inspired to embrace the opportunity.

“I had the chance and took it. The learning curve was getting out of my own way.”

Forshner says the competition helped her realize that she was worthy of winning as soon as she decided she wanted to go.

“Being on a show on food network was one of those dreams that I was like, ‘put it in your pocket.’

“I never thought it was ever going to happen in my lifetime, and it happened before I was 40. So that is almost unfathomable,” Forshner continued

Having won the competition, Forshner says she plans to continue baking and working on her “side hustle” – her gourmet cupcake business Kosmic Krumbs.

“I’m definitely going to continue doing it. It’s such a passion of mine, and I couldn’t really see myself ever not baking,” Forshner said.

She hopes that residents realize they aren’t limited in what they can do because of where they come from or their perceived skill level.

“Just because you live in a small town or other people do what you do. It doesn’t mean that you’re not worth that chance,” Forshner said.

“Someone’s always going to be better than you, so absolutely take it if you have the chance.”