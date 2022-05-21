CALGARY – Some people who camp in R-Vs say they plan to stay closer to home this summer or park the vehicles at one spot for longer due to high gas prices.

Jeff Redmond, who owns Bucars R-V Centre in Balzac, Alberta says R-Ving is still one of the most affordable ways to travel.

Still, he says he will likely camp at lakes closer to home rather than travelling in his R-V to British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley.

Redmond says he’s heard a similar sentiment from his customers.

Some are buying larger R-Vs that can be parked at a permanent campsite or a friend’s cottage or a family farm.

Rob Michachi, who’s the vice-president of sales at ArrKann Trailer & R-V Centre, says there has been a lot of demand for R-Vs since the start of the pandemic and it hasn’t slowed down this year.

He says many people are camping closer to home or finding other ways to save money due to the price of fuel