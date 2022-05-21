UPDATE – As of 3pm power has now been restored to the majority of customers in the region.

UPDATE – As of 1pm power only 500 customers are without power. The estimate is power should be restored by 3:30pm.

UPDATE – As of 9:30, power has been restored to Rose Prairie and Montney and the of the area in the largest power outage. Power is still out for 1,000 customers. Power should be restored to the remaining customers by 1pm.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Three power outages have knocked out power to over 2,700 people in Rose Prairie, Montney, Buick and north of Fort St. John along the Alaska Highway.

B.C. Hydro says the outages have been caused by transmission circuit failure.

One outage is affecting 594 customers north of the Beatton Airport Road. The second along the Alaska Highway runs from the Becker Road up to Wonowon and is affecting 456 customers.

The third outage is the largest affecting 1,724 customers and stretches from the Alberta border to Montney and Rose Prairie and north to the Peejay.

The Peace River Regional District says water is not available at the Buick Creek and Prespatou water stations due to a power outage.

The power went out late Friday night and as of Saturday morning there is no estimate on when power will be restored.

Hydro says a crew is on site for all three outages working to repair the problem.

For updates on the outages, visit www.bchydro.com/outages

Below are maps of the outages as of 9 a.m. Saturday.