SURREY, B.C. — Mounties in British Columbia say they are investigating a shooting at a home in Surrey.

RCMP say in a news release they responded to a report of a gun being fired Saturday morning in the city’s Whalley neighbourhood.

They say officers found a man suffering from serious injuries.

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages, but initial indications are that it is an isolated incident.

They say they are canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking with witnesses.

Police are also asking anyone with information or dash camera footage to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2022.

The Canadian Press