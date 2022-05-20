Not only did the U13 Northeast BC Predators celebrate their first complete season on Monday, but the U15 and U18 teams were also able to let their hair down with their friends, family and teammates.

Plenty of awards were handed out to both teams during the year-end banquet.

For the U15 team, Candace Ayre received MVP honours and was also the team’s top scorer last season.

Chloe Burgher was recognized in two different categories for most improved and outstanding leadership.

Rounding out the U15 award ceremony, Grace MacDonald was crowned the best defensive forward, Kyrsten Brownlee was named the top defensive player of the season, and Alethia Wilson was the most sportsmanlike.

All the U15 award recipients are from Fort St. John.

The U15 team consisted of seven players from Fort St. John, three from Cecil Lake, two from Tumbler Ridge, and two from Dawson Creek. The team also had one player from Hudson’s Hope.

For the U18 team, Fort St. John’s Bailey Green was this season’s MVP, while Morgan Lafleur-Hamann of Dawson Creek was the team’s top scorer.

Paige Brown of Fort St. John was awarded for being the top defensive forward, Kayce Tanner of Cecil Lake and Mercedes Bueckert of Fort St. John were the most improved, and Dawson Creek’s Richelle Lindberg was the most sportsmanlike.

Bobbie Zimmer of Fort St. John was recognized for her dedication and leadership.

The U18 team consisted of 10 players from Fort St. John, two from Cecil Lake, and two from Dawson Creek. Tumbler Ridge, Chetwynd, and Baldonnel each had a local player on the team as well.