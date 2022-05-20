FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP is set to present its annual report to city council on Tuesday.

According to the report, in 2021, the detachment saw a decrease in property crime and arson but saw increases in sex offences, robberies, and assaults, with 4,111 calls for criminal code offences – down from 2020’s total of 4,422.

Calls for service were down in the city at over 8,688, down 370 calls compared to the previous year, while rural service calls sat at 2,984, up by 94 calls in 2020.

Under violence in relationships, spousal abuse calls doubled in 2021, from nine in 2020 to 18. Calls for spousal assault went down from 165 in 2020 to 138.

Calls for threat offences were up by 24. Robbery calls increased by five, and weapons and aggravated assaults jumped from 83 to 103.

Rural and municipal arson calls decreased significantly in 2021, with rural calls sitting at three from nine in 2020 and from 10 to four for municipal calls.

Break and enters increased significantly for rural and municipal businesses, with rural going from 18 in 2020 to 50 in 2021 and municipal jumping by 31. Residential break and enters in rural areas went up by four and decreased by 14 in the municipality.

Vehicle thefts were up in 2021, increasing to 160 from 132 in 2020. Thefts from vehicles decreased from 142 to 115.

Shoplifting, theft, and mischief increased in 2021, with shoplifting from 77 to 102. There were 37 more calls for thefts in 2021 and 58 more calls for mischief.

Drug charges were predominantly down, except for cocaine possession which went from 22 in 2020 to 37.

Cocaine trafficking cases went from 53 to 42. Possession of Fentanyl and other controlled substances went from 40 to 35. Drug overdose calls decreased by four for a total of 19. Fatal overdoses fell by one for a total of 14 in 2021.

The North Peace Cultural Centre had the most calls for service for city-run spaces for five years in a row, increasing by six in 2021 for a total of 48. The skatepark had the most dramatic decrease in calls, going from 40 in 2020 to 23 in 2021.

The detachment has 55 officers, 38 of which focus on municipal policing, 12 provincial officers, three First Nations officers, one reserve and one auxiliary constable.

The detachment looks forward to the continued progress on the new building and anticipates being able to move in by early 2023.

According to the report, police hope to further enhance their working relationship between local RCMP management groups and the city.

The detachment’s full report can be viewed below: