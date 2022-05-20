CHETWYND, B.C.– The seventh graders at Little Prairie Elementary School in Chetwynd are moving up and moving on to high school next year.

This is not the only adventure in front of the young students: before they go, their school and teachers want to celebrate them and their graduation with a year-end overnight trip to a much bigger prairie — and the community is pitching in to get them there.

The seventh grade students are fundraising for a year-end overnight trip to Grande Prairie after two years of limited field trips due to COVID-19 restrictions.

To ensure all students can participate, the class has been asking for donations from the community in order to realize this grand adventure.

“We’ve got a really, really strong response from a lot of the local businesses,” Little Prairie Elementary Principal Christi Munch said. “There’s actually overwhelming support for the kids. It’s really nice to see that community support.”

According to Munch, the students are excited to go glow-in-the-dark mini-golfing, bowling, and visit the Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum.

This care and support is not one-sided. The Little Prairie grade seven class is also planning a project to give back to the community that has given them this opportunity.

“They’re also doing a project to give back to our community because they’ve given to us. The class is going to go plant some flowers up at our hospital and clean out all the flower beds.”

To be a part of this trip by donating, contact Little Prairie Elementary at 250-788-1924.