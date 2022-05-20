FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Property tax notices are en route to Fort St. John residents.

This year, property taxes increased from 5.1797 percent in 2021 for residential properties to 5.1865.

The city has a new app, MyCityHall, to connect citizens with city services, which can be used to pay property taxes and monthly utility bills.

The city also accepts Interac or cheque payments in person at City Hall. The building is open from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, but is closed on statutory holidays.

To mail a cheque and the bottom portion of the tax notice, send it to: City of Fort St. John Property Tax, 10631 100th Street, Fort St. John, BC V1J 3Z5

The city’s website explains what needs to be filled out on the cheques, such as the roll number.

The cheque can be made payable to the City of Fort St. John, and postdated cheques will be accepted.

The website also mentions that the cheque must be received on or before the due date. Postmarks are not accepted as proof of payment.

Dishonoured cheques constitute non-payment and will be subject to penalty, interest, and a $30 service charge, according to the website.

The final option for property tax payment is through online banking.

On the website, they detail how to do this, with the City of Fort St. John as the payee, specifically Fort St. John City Taxes or Fort St. John City Property Taxes and then the roll number will need to be added to the account number field. The city also mentions that each property will need its own account.

2022 Tax Rates

Residential – 5.1865

Utilities – 40.000

Major Industrial – 28.7817

Light Industrial – 26.2921

Business – 14.5923

Recreation – 10.9317

Farm – 1.5560

Homeowner grants can be applied for online here or by calling 1-888-355-2700.

The city reminds citizens that property taxes are due Monday, July 4th, 2022.