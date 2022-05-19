FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Rumble Industries held the first annual Vance Dancy Memorial Clean Up on the Alaska Highway on Thursday.

Vance was known for cleaning up the highway in Fort St. John, so Thea Rouble, managing director at Rumble Industries, and the rest of the team decided to hold a highway clean up in his memory.

“Vance Dancy was a big part of the community. You’d always see him. He always had a smile on his face,” Rouble said.

The idea initially started because the team noticed how much litter was along the highway and decided it would be perfect to host a clean-up in Dancy’s memory.

“He was always out cleaning up the highway, then you drive by and give him a honk, and he’d always give you a wave.”

Anyone who knew Dancy or wanted to participate was invited to meet at the Rumble Industries shop to clean up the highway with high-vis gear and a couple of side-by-sides.

Both Dancy’s family and Rouble’s family joined in on the clean up, turning it into a success that they hope to do annually from now on.

The Charlie Lake Conservation Society held a spring cleanup in Dancy’s honour last year.