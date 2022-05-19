TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor reignited the Taylor Fire Protection Area Mutual agreement, sparking another five years of cooperation between the two jurisdictions in emergency response, during a council meeting on Monday.

The agreement authorizes the Taylor Fire Rescue to continue providing mutual fire and emergency aid services to the City of Fort St. John.

The City of Fort St. John signed their copy of the agreement, which authorizes fire and emergency services of the city to aid the district at its request, at their council meeting on May 9th.

City staff of both towns have been discussing the new agreement over the last few months.

The previous agreement has been in place for the last five years. Over its course, the City of Fort St. John has requested the services of Taylor Fire Rescue three times. During that same period, Taylor Fire Rescue has requested aid from the City of Fort St John six times.

This agreement allows a fire chief from one centre to determine that a fire or emergency is either occurring or imminent, and request services from the other centre. The fire chief providing the extra services is not required to do so but can choose to do so if requested.

Both departments work together on a constant basis both for training and other initiatives within the Peace region. The reciprocal mutual aid agreement and partnership assists both communities when an emergency requires it.