FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The public washrooms at Matthews Park were heavily vandalized this week, and Fort St. John RCMP are asking the public if they have any information about the damages.

Police received a report around 7:30 a.m. on May 14th about the extensive damages and graffiti to the bathrooms that allegedly took place overnight.

A few days later, on May 16th, police received a report that the skate park washroom was also vandalized with graffiti.

Graffiti at the skate park bathroom. (RCMP)

“It is really sad and disappointing when some of the city infrastructure, which is meant to be a convenience and benefit for our using public, many of them youth, children and families, is graffitied and damaged,” said Constable Chad Neustaeter, Media Relations Officer for the Fort St John RCMP.

” If anyone knows anything about these incidents, please call police so we can attempt to follow up with whoever may have done this. “

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the detachment at 250-787-8100.