FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has announced the 15th Annual Community Awards nominees.

The theme this year is “We ♥ Fort. St. John,” and will be headlined by keynote speaker Gurdeep Pandher.

There are seven categories: youth, humanitarian, recreation and sport, arts and culture, business, lifetime achievement, and the mayor’s citizen of the year.

  • Amy Crawford
  • Aniela’s Kitchen
  • Bud Williamson
  • Cultural Learning and Innovation Circle (CLIC)
  • Ed Wesenberg
  • Erin Ferris
  • Fort St. John Huskies
  • Fort St. John Private Home Care
  • FSJ Soccer Club Coaches
  • Gary and Trudy Alexander
  • Jim Reeder
  • Karen Mason-Bennett
  • Kayla Valerie Braun
  • Kim Turney
  • Melissa Hiebert
  • Michael Bacso
  • Michael Harrison
  • Michelle McArthur
  • Mike Acko
  • Northern Environmental Action Team (NEAT)
  • North Peace Ride for the Disabled
  • Richard Stickel
  • Roger MacQuarrie
  • Sabrina Brooks
  • Salvation Army Shelter
  • Saplings Mental Health Services
  • Susan McGarvey
  • Ted Sloan
  • The Lippy Lemon
  • Todd Alexander
  • Vive Spin Studio
  • Wings of Care
  • Wyld Acres Farm

The awards will be held at Centennial Park starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 26th.

Shailynn Foster

shailynn@moosefm.ca

Shailynn Foster is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca. Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends.