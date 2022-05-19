FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has announced the 15th Annual Community Awards nominees.

The theme this year is “We ♥ Fort. St. John,” and will be headlined by keynote speaker Gurdeep Pandher.

There are seven categories: youth, humanitarian, recreation and sport, arts and culture, business, lifetime achievement, and the mayor’s citizen of the year.

Amy Crawford

Aniela’s Kitchen

Bud Williamson

Cultural Learning and Innovation Circle (CLIC)

Ed Wesenberg

Erin Ferris

Fort St. John Huskies

Fort St. John Private Home Care

FSJ Soccer Club Coaches

Gary and Trudy Alexander

Jim Reeder

Karen Mason-Bennett

Kayla Valerie Braun

Kim Turney

Melissa Hiebert

Michael Bacso

Michael Harrison

Michelle McArthur

Mike Acko

Northern Environmental Action Team (NEAT)

North Peace Ride for the Disabled

Richard Stickel

Roger MacQuarrie

Sabrina Brooks

Salvation Army Shelter

Saplings Mental Health Services

Susan McGarvey

Ted Sloan

The Lippy Lemon

Todd Alexander

Vive Spin Studio

Wings of Care

Wyld Acres Farm

The awards will be held at Centennial Park starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 26th.