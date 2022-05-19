FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has announced the 15th Annual Community Awards nominees.
The theme this year is “We ♥ Fort. St. John,” and will be headlined by keynote speaker Gurdeep Pandher.
There are seven categories: youth, humanitarian, recreation and sport, arts and culture, business, lifetime achievement, and the mayor’s citizen of the year.
- Amy Crawford
- Aniela’s Kitchen
- Bud Williamson
- Cultural Learning and Innovation Circle (CLIC)
- Ed Wesenberg
- Erin Ferris
- Fort St. John Huskies
- Fort St. John Private Home Care
- FSJ Soccer Club Coaches
- Gary and Trudy Alexander
- Jim Reeder
- Karen Mason-Bennett
- Kayla Valerie Braun
- Kim Turney
- Melissa Hiebert
- Michael Bacso
- Michael Harrison
- Michelle McArthur
- Mike Acko
- Northern Environmental Action Team (NEAT)
- North Peace Ride for the Disabled
- Richard Stickel
- Roger MacQuarrie
- Sabrina Brooks
- Salvation Army Shelter
- Saplings Mental Health Services
- Susan McGarvey
- Ted Sloan
- The Lippy Lemon
- Todd Alexander
- Vive Spin Studio
- Wings of Care
- Wyld Acres Farm
The awards will be held at Centennial Park starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 26th.