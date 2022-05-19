OTTAWA, ONTARIO – Chetwynd will be receiving high-speed internet funding through a grant from the federal and provincial governments to bring faster internet to rural communities.

The two governments announced $108 million in government funding on Thursday to bring high-speed internet access to 14,000 households and seven communities in B.C., including some First Nations communities.

“We need to close the connectivity gap and ensure that every nook and cranny of British Columbia has access to reliable high-speed internet,” Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development of Canada, said.

“Investments like these help create jobs, improve access to health care and online learning services, enhance safety and keep us connected to our loved ones.”

This is part of an existing agreement between the two governments to invest up to $830 million to provide all British Columbians in rural and Indigenous communities with high-speed internet.

This announcement builds on the Government of Canada’s desire for Canadians to have access to high-speed internet, 98 per cent covered by 2026 and 100 per cent by 2030.

British Columbia’s government has a provincial target of 100 per cent of B.C. communities included by 2027.

Both governments realize the vital role of high-speed internet and mobile connectivity in the economy, especially after the pandemic.

“Connectivity has become an essential tool for accessing services, pursuing higher education and doing business in today’s world. Making sure every community has access to high-speed internet is an investment in our province’s success,” Lisa Beare, B.C.’s Minister of Citizens’ Services, said

In a letter to the mayor and council of Chetwynd, Beare mentions her appreciation for the input that was received and the importance of being connected.

The full letter can be viewed below: