FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Light shone into the City of Fort St. John’s coffers on Thursday with the release of its annual statement of financial information.

Colloquially called the “Sunshine List,” the list of salaries and spending detailed the municipality’s fiscal habits from the past year.

Fort St. John spent $22,284,851.58 on staff salaries in 2021, in the annual statement of financial information to be presented to council on May 24th.

The highest-paid staff members, respectively, were the Chief Administrative Officer Milo Macdonald at $230,507.22 and Deputy Chief administrative officer Victor Shopland at $196,287.65.

The highest-earning elected official was Mayor Lori Ackerman at $95,890.16.

Council member Trevor Bolin made $35,779 last year, and council member Lilia Hansen made $38,039. Councillor Gordon Klassen made $38,539; councillor Jim Lequiere made $22,476; councillor Byron Stewart made $38,020; and councillor Tony Zabinsky made $38,039.

Included in the list are full- and part-time permanent city employees. This includes firefighters, grounds workers, and facilities managers, along with financial, communications, and human resources officers involved with the upper-level workings of the city, among many others.

The city spent $86,378,976.45 on goods and services in 2021.

The full 2021 Statement of Financial information can be viewed below: