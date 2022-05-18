FORT ST. JOHN B.C. – May’s Northern Vision Care Youth Athlete of the Month is Kye Wylie.

If your athlete didn’t win this month, keep nominating! The votes carry over, so keep submitting your picks for the Northern Vision Care Youth Athlete of the Month!

Kye is a 16-year-old North Peace Secondary School student who has been playing soccer since the age of eight.

His love for soccer came after realizing how fast he was progressing, said Kye, believing it suited him best out of other sports.

The amount of hours Kye has put into honing his craft has seemingly paid off, as he now plays for the Alberta Surf Soccer Club, which focuses on player development of elite athletes.

Surf Prep Alberta is an affiliate of the Surf Soccer Club based in the United States.

Growing upFSJ Northern Strikers

With a lack of travel once the season started for the Grizzlies, Kye decided to stop playing with the team but plans on joining them next year.

Kye is used to travelling as part of the Surf program, bringing elite players together to compete in events worldwide under the team’s banner.

Players compete in local, regional and national ID events and then a few are selected to represent the club in national and international competitions.

Kye describes it as a scouting program and is headed to Kelowna this weekend for an ID camp.

From there, he hopes to be selected to play in bigger competitions, hopefully making up for missing out on a trip to Europe a few years ago due to a back injury.

Currently, he is playing for the Surf team based out of Grande Prairie.

Out of all the hardware Kye has received over the years, he says winning bronze at the provincial level with the Strikers was definitely a highlight.

“I have quite a few MVP and golden boot awards. So, definitely, the individual medals and trophies stick out to me as well.”

Kye expects to receive some college and university offers, but right now, he is unsure of what he wants for the future. All he knows is that he wants to see how far he can take his skills in soccer.

“I’d like to just, maybe, go to the states somewhere and just a new place with more scouting options and stuff,” said Kye.

Being 16, Kye knows he has time to decide the direction he wants to head, which may also include bull riding.

This is a sport that Kye says he has wanted to compete in his whole life due to influence from his uncle, a former PBR Canada athlete.

Unfortunately, Kye’s mom wasn’t a huge fan of his pleas to give it a try, and still isn’t, according to Kye.

However, she allowed him to train once he turned 16.

“I remember being a little kid watching my uncle, and I loved it. It’s something I’ve always liked to kind of have around me too.”

Despite being an elite athlete in one sport, Kye is still wrapping his head around bull riding.

“It’s something I’ve definitely been struggling a little bit trying to get ahold of. I’m not too great at it yet, but I like to keep pushing at that too.”

In his spare time, Kye likes to relax with his best friend and do “16-year-old stuff.”

Congratulations to Kye Wylie for being named the Northern Vision Care Youth Athlete of the Month for May.