FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 21st Annual Cops for Cancer Tour de North will begin on September 14th, making its way through the B.C. Peace, and a Fort St. John RCMP officer is joining along for the ride.

The officer, who wished to remain anonymous, says she is participating in honour of all the people she knew who passed away from cancer.

“I just think it’s a really good cause and great exercise,” said the officer.

Last week, the cops and other members, including CBSA and fire departments, met in Prince George for an orientation and icebreaker.

“We did a ride, tried to do a group ride together. And we did it in the rain and got all muddy, and it went well.”

This will be her first time participating in the Cops for Cancer Tour de North, but she said she had done long-distance rides 2o years ago.

Her training for the event includes stationary bikes and, more recently, outside rides.

“It’s going to be over an 800-kilometre bike ride. We’re going to start in Dawson Creek and then we’re going to end up in William’s Lake,” she said.

“You have anywhere from pretty much 75 to over a couple hundred kilometres every day that we’re going to be covering.”

She will be joined by three riders from Chetwynd and one from Dawson creek, but before then, they are getting together to do some fundraising in their respective communities.

On July 9th, the Fort St. John Safeway parking lot will host a carwash where they will also be selling Butcher Block-provided hotdogs for the Canadian Cancer Society.

The officer says that the Chetwynd participants also have a carwash planned.

