VANCOUVER, B.C. – ICBC and RCMP ask drivers hitting the roads this weekend to watch their speed.

According to an ICBC release, 480 people are injured, and three people are killed in 1,800 crashes on average throughout the province on Victoria Day long weekend.

The release says that RCMP will be conducting a province-wide enforcement blitz this weekend to target speeders.

ICBC says that speeding increases the risk of crashing and remains the leading cause of car crash fatalities in B.C., also saying that about eight people are killed in crashes that involve speeding each month from May to September.

ICBC listed tips “for a safe long weekend road trip”, including being realistic about travel times, planning ahead, following speed limits, being mindful of other drivers, and avoiding distractions.

For more information, visit icbc.com.

Shailynn Foster

shailynn@moosefm.ca

Shailynn Foster is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca. Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends.