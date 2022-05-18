VANCOUVER, B.C. – ICBC and RCMP ask drivers hitting the roads this weekend to watch their speed.

According to an ICBC release, 480 people are injured, and three people are killed in 1,800 crashes on average throughout the province on Victoria Day long weekend.

The release says that RCMP will be conducting a province-wide enforcement blitz this weekend to target speeders.

ICBC says that speeding increases the risk of crashing and remains the leading cause of car crash fatalities in B.C., also saying that about eight people are killed in crashes that involve speeding each month from May to September.

ICBC listed tips “for a safe long weekend road trip”, including being realistic about travel times, planning ahead, following speed limits, being mindful of other drivers, and avoiding distractions.

