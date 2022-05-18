FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Starting Thursday morning, 371 student finalists, including four from the Energetic City, began showcasing their award-winning projects at a national science fair.

The showcase includes students from Grades 7 to 12. Awards will be handed out on May 19th at 3 p.m. local time, and the “Meet the Winners Panel” will be held on Friday, May 20th at 9:30 a.m local time.

Locally, Emily Brain from North Peace Secondary School created a thought experiment on basketball on Mars.

Joshua Coenders from Freedom Thinkers Education showcased an experiment on the differences between doing different activities before math tests.

Sage Elliot from Freedom Thinkers Education tested the regrowth rate of planaria worms when exposed to different strengths of magnets.

Swas Ghosh from Dr. Kearney Middle School conducted an experiment on mycelium degrading plastics.

These students will be joining 56 others from the province.

The rest of the projects can be viewed here, the Facebook Live Stream here and the YouTube Live Stream here.