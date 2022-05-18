FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John’s BC Liquor Store and BC Cannabis Store raised $3,361 for the Canadian Red Cross’ Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

Across B.C., over a million dollars was raised for the appeal to providing emergency-preparedness support, relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency and other critical humanitarian activities as needs arise, in Ukraine and surrounding countries, including supporting populations displaced by the conflict.

“The Red Cross is grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support and generosity provided by British Columbians for the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal, which will assist individuals and families impacted by the heartbreaking conflict in Ukraine,” said Pat Quealey, vice-president of the British Columbia and Yukon Canadian Red Cross.

“These donations will help the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement provide humanitarian assistance, such as vital medical supplies, food, water, clothing, shelter, hygiene items, heating fuel, psychosocial support and other urgent items for those in need.”

In addition to this money raised in February and March, the government announced that it would also contribute $1 million to the Canadian Red Cross to support the people of Ukraine.