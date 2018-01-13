Winners announced in annual Rotary Mega Lottery

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Rotary Club has handed out over $70,000.
The Rotary Mega Lottery draw was held Saturday afternoon at the Totem Mall. The big prize was the 50/50 worth $25,860. The winner was Mary Hopkins.
In the main Mega Lottery draw, first prize was $20,000 and that went to Doug Wilson. Second prize of $10,000 was awarded to Bill Loewen. Third prize was $5,000 and that went to Dan Bell.
See the full list of winners below.
Proceeds from the lottery go directly back into the community. Charities from all over Northeast B.C. benefit including these groups:
- The Abbeyfield Houses of Fort St. John
- Taylor Minor Hockey Association
- Stage North Theatre Society
- North Peace Gymnastics Association
- 2276 PPCLI Society for Youth Advancement
- High School Rodeos of BC Association
- Fort St. John Soccer Club
- Rotary Club of Fort St John
- Northern Dance Theatre Society
- FSJ Irish Dance Society
- Fort St. John Recreational & Speed Skating Club
- Bear Mountain Nordic Ski Club
- Dawson Creek and District Hospital Foundation
- Dawson Creek 5-Pin Association
- Rotary Club of Dawson Creek
Since 2003, the Rotary Mega Lottery has raised over $5 million for dozens of local clubs in Fort St John and Dawson Creek.