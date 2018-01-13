Winners announced in annual Rotary Mega Lottery

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Rotary Club has handed out over $70,000.

The Rotary Mega Lottery draw was held Saturday afternoon at the Totem Mall. The big prize was the 50/50 worth $25,860. The winner was Mary Hopkins.

In the main Mega Lottery draw, first prize was $20,000 and that went to Doug Wilson. Second prize of $10,000 was awarded to Bill Loewen. Third prize was $5,000 and that went to Dan Bell.

See the full list of winners below.

Proceeds from the lottery go directly back into the community. Charities from all over Northeast B.C. benefit including these groups:

The Abbeyfield Houses of Fort St. John

Taylor Minor Hockey Association

Stage North Theatre Society

North Peace Gymnastics Association

2276 PPCLI Society for Youth Advancement

High School Rodeos of BC Association

Fort St. John Soccer Club

Rotary Club of Fort St John

Northern Dance Theatre Society

FSJ Irish Dance Society

Fort St. John Recreational & Speed Skating Club

Bear Mountain Nordic Ski Club

Dawson Creek and District Hospital Foundation

Dawson Creek 5-Pin Association

Rotary Club of Dawson Creek

Since 2003, the Rotary Mega Lottery has raised over $5 million for dozens of local clubs in Fort St John and Dawson Creek.