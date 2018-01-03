This weekend could be Morrison’s last chance to crack Olympic roster

CALGARY, AB. – Denny Morrison is down to his last shot to qualify for the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympics this weekend in Calgary during the Long Track Team Selections.

Morrison will have a shot to qualify for his fourth Olympic Games on the men’s 1,500-metre team based on his performances during the four Stages of the ISU World Cus. The race will take place on Saturday starting at 5:00 p.m.

10 men and 10 women will be selected for Canada’s speedskating team at the Winter Olympics taking place next month in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The teams will be introduced on January 10th at the Jack Singer Concert Hall in Calgary.

The races can be watched from January 4th to 9th live on CBC Sports’ website: www.cbc.ca/sports.