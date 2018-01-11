U18 Girls Soccer Team goes 1-3 in Red Deer

RED DEER, AB. – The Fort St. John Strikers U18 Girls Soccer Team was in action in Red Deer over the weekend.

The Girls kicked off the Tier 1 tournament with a 5-3 loss to the Sherwood Park Phoenix’s, Jamie McPherson and Claire Turner each chipped in with two points.

Game Two saw the girls lose in a shootout to the host Red Deer Renegades College Team, after ending regulation deadlocked at 2-2 with McPherson and Turner combining for both goals. The Strikers lost despite three goal scorers in the shootout.

The team got their first win of the tournament in the third game versus the Red Deer Alanas after defeating them by the score 1-0. Turner scored the lone goal, assisted by McPherson. Keeper Abby Ryder with the shutout.

The final game had the girls suffer from a case of deja-vu as there clash with the Renegades ended in a shootout loss after regulation time ended tied at 3-3. Claire Turner scored the lone tally in the shootout. The loss dropped the team’s record to 1-3 and a fourth-place finish.