Two men arrested after woman forced into pickup truck in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Two men were arrested last night in Grande Prairie in what police are calling a “concerning disturbance” involving a woman being forced into a vehicle.

Cst. Gabrielle Spencer with the Grande Prairie RCMP said that at approximately 7:15 Thursday evening, officers responded to a complaint of a woman being grabbed and forced against her will into a truck in the parking lot of a downtown Grande Prairie restaurant. Shortly thereafter, police pulled the truck over near the hospital and took two men were into custody without further incident. The woman was found unharmed inside the truck.

No charges have been laid in connection with the incident. Cst. Spencer said that while the matter remains under investigation, all individuals involved are known to one another. She added that more information will be released as the investigation unfolds.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700, or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS).