Travel Advisory issued for the Pine Pass

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A travel advisory has been issued for Highway 97 from south of MacKenzie to Prince George due to freezing rain.

Freezing rain in the Pine Pass has caused the warning to be issued. Travel is not recommended at this time unless it is absolutely necessary.

A freezing rain warning for the Pine Pass remains in place. The warning was issued Friday afternoon.

For updates on conditions in the Pine Pass, visit www.drivebc.ca

TRAVEL ADVISORY – Freezing Rain, #BCHwy97 between #CityofPG and #MackenzieBC. Be prepared for rapidly changing conditions. Travel is not recommended unless necessary. — Fort George District (@TranBC_FtGeorge) January 6, 2018

Below is a copy of the full weather warning.

Warnings

4:52 PM PST Friday 05 January 2018

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Highway 97 – Pine Pass

Freezing rain is expected or occurring.

Another band of freezing rain is moving into the Fort St James area and this will spread over the Williston region and the Pine Pass throughout this evening. Meanwhile, the first band of freezing rain is now spreading over the McGregor region. Freezing rain should taper off to a few flurries overnight over all areas as the airmass cools aloft.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.