Trackers looking to skate off holiday rust in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast BC/Yukon Trackers are playing a pair of home games this weekend starting Saturday in Dawson Creek.

The Trackers went into the Christmas break on a three-game winning streak, the most recent of which was a dominating 9-2 win over the Grande Prairie Athletic Club. The team currently sits in second place in the Bouchier Division standings with a 10-6-1 record, 10 points behind the first place Peace River Royals.

“Right now we are in the middle of a five-game homestand,” said head coach Gerard Dicaire. “We won the three prior to the Christmas break and this week we play in Dawson Creek before returning to and playing in Fort St. John. We have talked about home ice being an advantage and carrying that over to provincials. We’ve talked about having the mentality that this is our rink and our city and if you’re coming in to play a game it’s going to be a battle.”

After playing teams higher up in the standings for the first three months, the boys now play all but two teams currently has a worse record. “This stretch of the schedule we have looked at it,” added Dicaire. “Everyone who is coming up here besides the Peace River game at the end of January is below us in the standings so it would be nice to get on a little winning streak here.”

Saturday’s game against the KC Colts is at the Memorial Arena in Dawson Creek. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. Sunday’s clash with Edmonton’s Southside Athletic Club is at the North Peace Arena. That game gets underway at 10:00 a.m.