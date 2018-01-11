Trackers hit the road to central Alberta this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C./Yukon Trackers embark on their final extended road trip of the season to central Alberta this weekend.

The Trackers are riding a five-game winning streak which has propelled their record to 12-6-1 and second place in the Bouchier Division standings, eight points behind the division-leading Peace River Royals.

“It will be good for the boys to get back on the road and play the game they love,” said head coach Gerard Dicaire. “We haven’t had a road trip since December 1st and are long overdue for some team bonding and to grind a three game in three days weekend out.”

The boys start off their trip on Friday with a clash with the Strathcona ACT Warriors at 7:45 p.m. followed with a date with the Edmonton Maple Leaf Athletic Club Gologo Wear at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. They conclude their three-game swing in Camrose on Sunday with a visit to the Viking’s den which gets underway at 1:00 p.m.

All games can be watched online at: http://www.ustream.tv/channel/nebctrackers