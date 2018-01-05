Temporary Snowboard Park given the green light by City council, Victory Skateboards seeking volunteers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Victory Skateboards owner Cole Andrews is seeking volunteers for the Temporary Snowboard Park after City staff informed him that the project was given the green light.

The park which will be located on the south side of Toboggan Hill will need at least one welder, fabricators and local companies to help with the construction of the park.

“City council has moved towards allowing the temporary snowboard park,” said owner Cole Andrews. “We need to build mini features such as boxes and rails. We are searching for local businesses to help build our park. Each company can tackle one obstacle and in return, their company will be a featured sponsor of the park.”

At this point, there is no timeframe on when the park would be completed but Andrews added that once companies volunteers get on board with the project the park could be constructed in a very short time.