Teen dead after crash on Taylor Bridge

TAYLOR, B.C. — A teenaged boy is confirmed to have died in Friday morning’s fatal crash on the Taylor Bridge.

Sgt. Tim Paulmert with North Peace Traffic Services said that the crash happened just after 2:00 a.m. A Ford pickup truck was travelling northbound over the Taylor Bridge when it crossed the centre line, striking the guardrail on the southbound side of the bridge before flipping onto its roof and coming to rest in the northbound lane. The driver and lone occupant, a male youth under the age of 18, was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is not being released.

Sgt. Paulmert said that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He added that collision analysts are still investigating, and that speed relative to conditions and mechanical defects are considered possible factors at this time.

Sgt. Paulmert added that the RCMP wish to remind motorists to drive according to road conditions, especially with the recent changing weather patterns. “Road conditions can change dramatically in a very short distance,” said Sgt. Paulmert. “Also, please remember to wear your seatbelts. Seatbelts are designed to keep you in the engineered life space of the vehicle. Modern vehicles are designed to crumble around the passengers to keep them as safe as possible in the event of a collision.”