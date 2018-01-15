Team B.C. 2-1 at Canadian Juniors in Quebec

SHAWINIGAN, QUE. – Sterling Middleton and his curling team from B.C. have posted a 2-1 at the New Holland Canadian Junior Curling Championships.

The team opened the tournament on Saturday with a 6-4 win over Saskatchewan before dropping a match versus Nova Scotia on Sunday 5-2. They rebounded later that night with a resounding 12-4 victory over Yukon.

Currently, in play B.C. leads Team Quebec 3-2 through six ends.

Middleton’s team sits tied for third with Quebec in their division with two games remaining after today’s clash. The top three teams advancing to the playoff round.

For more Team B.C. schedule details visit: http://www.curling.ca/scoreboard/#!/competitions/3377