Suspect turns himself in after fleeing single vehicle collision in Grande Prairie

Grande Prairie, AB. – The Grande Prairie RCMP have laid several charges on a suspect who was involved in a single vehicle collision with a tree in the area of 66th Avenue and 99th Street on Monday.

Twenty-one-year-old Dylan Hudson, who was uninjured fled the scene prior to police arrival, turned himself in and reported the accident the following day at the local Detachment. He is being charged with seven offences.

Hudson is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on January 17th, 2018 in Grande Prairie.