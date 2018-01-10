Surerus-Murphy employee braving the cold to raise $25,000 in Chetwynd

CHETWYND, B.C. — A Surerus-Murphy employee is going to be experiencing some incredibly cold nights in the next few days as he aims to raise money for charities in the Chetwynd area.

Derek Pickford works in Surerus-Murphy’s Public Relations department, and was part of a team of company employees that helped raise nearly $39,000 during November and December for charities and non-profit organizations in Chetwynd. Pickford also dressed up a Santa Claus and helped deliver of $10,000 worth of toys from Surerus to the local Christmas Bureau.

Despite the tremendous amount of fundraising, Pickford said he was inspired to keep the ball rolling because of the number of people experiencing shock with large credit card bills during the first two months of the year. He said that he decided to host the “Get the Newf Off the Roof” fundraiser after doing something similar while working for Canada Post ten years ago.

Pickford, who is from Newfoundland and Labrador, says that he’s going to be camping in a tent on the roof of the Peace FM and CHET-TV studios in Chetwynd until he raises $25,000. Of the total amount, he said that $5,000 will be donated to the “Make a Wish Foundation” with the rest being donated to area non-profits. As of Wednesday afternoon, a total of $1,250 of the $25,000 goal has been raised.

Those who wish to help Pickford escape the tent can donate by calling Pickford at 780-868-7488. Anyone who donates money will have their name entered into a draw to win prizes, with a draw for every $5,000 raised.

For more information, call Derek Pickford at (780) 868-7488 or Peace FM General Manager Leo Sabulsky at (250) 788-6344.