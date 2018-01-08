Snowfall warning issued for Pine Pass

MACKENZIE, B.C. — Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Pine Pass this morning.

Meteorologists say that a slow-moving frontal system over the northern Interior, combined with an advancing Arctic front, will give snow, heavy at times, to the Pine Pass today and tonight. Total snowfall accumulations of up to 20 cm can be expected before the snow tapers off overnight tonight.

Environment Canada is warning motorists to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains. Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.