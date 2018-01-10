School District 60 opens 2018-2019 Kindergarten registration

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — School District 60 has officially opened Kindergarten registration for the upcoming 2018-2019 school year.

All Peace River North district elementary schools are accepting Kindergarten student registration for children who will be five years of age by December 31st, 2018. Registration for Kindergarten students is taking place at all Elementary Schools during regular school hours.

Parents are asked to register directly at their home school. Those who don’t know where the school catchment area boundaries are located can check the school district’s School Catchment Locator.

A catchment area boundary change is expected late in January 2018 that will impact CM Finch, Bert Ambrose, Charlie Lake, and Ecole Central elementary schools. After the boundary has been changed Kindergarten registration for the new Margaret ‘Ma’ Murray Community School will be available at the School Board Office. French Immersion Kindergarten Is available at École Central Elementary School only.

Parents are required to bring their child’s birth certificate and any of the following Proof of Residences when registering:

Driver’s License

Utility Bill

Mortgage Statement

Credit Card Invoice

BC ID card

Municipal Tax bill

Rental Agreement

Notary Authorized Letter

Anyone with further questions can contact Assistant Superintendent Stephen Petrucci at (250) 262-6017.