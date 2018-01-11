School District 60 cancels buses for Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has decided to cancel school buses for one more day.

Buses were cancelled early Thursday and now the School District has decided to cancel buses on Friday, January 12.

The reason continues to be the cold weather. Schools will remain open.

Buses Cancelled, Friday, January 12, 2018 shared from https://t.co/cq1BcPajhj https://t.co/mPudBGceUZ — School District 60 (@sd60) January 11, 2018

Overnight into Friday, the temperature is expected to drop to minus 28 with a windchill of minus 39. Friday won’t be any better with a high of minus 28 and again a windchill of minus 39. The weather should improve on Saturday with a high of minus 15.