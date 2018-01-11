School District 60 adds fourth school catchment area scenario

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — School District 60 has added a fourth scenario for changes to elementary school catchment area changes in Fort St. John.

Last November, the School District unveiled three different scenarios for rearranging school catchment areas due to the Margaret ‘Ma’ Murray School opening on the city’s west side next Fall. In Scenario A, CM Finch’s catchment area would start at 105th Ave. along its southern border, extending north to the railroad tracks at the East Bypass Road.

The Finch catchment area would stretch from west to east between 108th and 100th Streets. In both Scenario B and C, Ecole Central’s English-speaking students would move entirely over to ‘Ma’ Murray, while CM Finch’s catchment area would be increased in size. In Scenario B, the Finch catchment area would be nearly the same as in Scenario A but would extend south to 100th Ave. In Scenario C, the Finch catchment area would extend in a westerly direction north of 109th Ave.

Scenario D, which was unveiled Thursday, presents a hybrid of Scenarios A&C: English-speaking students would continue to attend École Central, while CM Finch’s catchment area would retreat north to 108th Ave. and extend west to the West Bypass Road.

An updated list of estimated school population totals over the next three years according to each scenario can be found below.

A final decision on which scenario is adopted will be made at the School Board meeting on January 29th.