School buses cancelled for the second day in the B.C. Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 59 has announced buses have been cancelled in Dawson Creek and Chetwynd for the second day.

This is on top of the announcement made Thursday by School District 60, that buses wouldn’t be running in the North Peace on Friday.

The current cold snap has caused mechanical problems for both Districts. Schools are still open.

The cold weather will stick around for another day and into early Saturday when the wind is expected to pick up and come from the South. That should bring the temperature up on Saturday to minus 4.