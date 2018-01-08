Salvation Army’s November and December donation campaigns raise over $120,000

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John’s Salvation Army raised over $120,000 dollars from November and December donation drives including the Kettle Campaign.

The fundraisers raised a total of $72,900 while the Kettle Campaign raised $47,600 for a total of $120,500.

This year’s amount was done with roughly seventy-five percent of volunteers and still raised around $10,000 more than last year for the Kettle campaign.

“This year we noticed that it was up a little bit,” said Executive Director Cam Eggie. “We can attribute that to public knowledge and engagement. We are optimistic that if we continue with education and engagement we can get more volunteers for the upcoming season.”

Eggie added that the increases show just how generous the community continues to be year after year.