Rotary Clubs presents City with big cheque for Spray Park

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Rotary and Sunrise Rotary Clubs of Fort St. John invited officials from the City of Fort St. John to be presented with a big cheque for the renovation of the City’s Spray Park.

Mayor Lori Ackerman and General Manager of Corporate Services David Joy were on hand to receive a cheque for $20,000 that was raised and presented by members of both Rotary Clubs. Fort St. John Rotary Club President Scott Wisdahl said that the money was raised throughout 2017 from such fundraisers as the Mega Lottery, the Club’s bagged drive-thru breakfast sale in April, a golf tournament in June, and through the sale of bricks that will comprise parts of the new Spray Park.

This year, Wisdahl said that the Rotary Club is once again hosting its Mega Lottery. Late in January, the club will also be presenting a Stag North dinner theatre production of “Always… Patsy Cline” at the Northern Grand Hotel January 19th, 20th, 26th, and 27th. For more information, contact Marva with the Rotary Club at (250) 785-0654, or via the Rotary Club’s Facebook page.