Rotary Club of Fort St. John holding Mega Lottery draw this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Rotary Club of Fort St. John is going to be holding its Rotary Mega Lottery final draw this weekend.

The final draws for the 50/50 prize and the mega prize will be on Saturday, January 13th at the Totem Mall. The 50/50 prize will be drawn at 12:00 p.m. and the mega prize along with all remaining prizes will be drawn at 12:10 p.m.

Tickets for the Mega Lottery are available at the Totem Mall, Dawson Creek Mall, and from the following clubs and organizations in both Dawson Creek and Fort St. John:

The Abbeyfield Houses of Fort St. John

Taylor Minor Hockey Association

Stage North Theatre Society

North Peace Gymnastics Association

2276 PPCLI Society for Youth Advancement

High School Rodeos of BC Association

Fort St. John Soccer Club

Rotary Club of Fort St John

Northern Dance Theatre Society

FSJ Irish Dance Society

Fort St. John Recreational & Speed Skating Club

Bear Mountain Nordic Ski Club

Dawson Creek and District Hospital Foundation

Dawson Creek 5-Pin Association

Rotary Club of Dawson Creek

Since 2003, the Rotary Mega Lottery has raised over $5 million for dozens of local clubs in Fort St John and Dawson Creek.