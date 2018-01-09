Rotary Club of Fort St. John holding Mega Lottery draw this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Rotary Club of Fort St. John is going to be holding its Rotary Mega Lottery final draw this weekend.

The final draws for the 50/50 prize and the mega prize will be on Saturday, January 13th at the Totem Mall. The 50/50 prize will be drawn at 12:00 p.m. and the mega prize along with all remaining prizes will be drawn at 12:10 p.m.

Tickets for the Mega Lottery are available at the Totem Mall, Dawson Creek Mall, and from the following clubs and organizations in both Dawson Creek and Fort St. John:

  • The Abbeyfield Houses of Fort St. John
  • Taylor Minor Hockey Association
  • Stage North Theatre Society
  • North Peace Gymnastics Association
  • 2276 PPCLI Society for Youth Advancement
  • High School Rodeos of BC Association
  • Fort St. John Soccer Club
  • Rotary Club of Fort St John
  • Northern Dance Theatre Society
  • FSJ Irish Dance Society
  • Fort St. John Recreational & Speed Skating Club
  • Bear Mountain Nordic Ski Club
  • Dawson Creek and District Hospital Foundation
  • Dawson Creek 5-Pin Association
  • Rotary Club of Dawson Creek

Since 2003, the Rotary Mega Lottery has raised over $5 million for dozens of local clubs in Fort St John and Dawson Creek.

