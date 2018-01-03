Roller Derby hosting event at Casey’s Pub Thursday night

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Energetic City Roller Derby Association is hosting a Fresh Meat Info Night on Thursday.

The event will give residents who are interested in participating in the roller derby season the chance to chat with team members to learn about the derby, sign waiver forms and line up for gear.

Training camp for the upcoming season will run on Tuesday at Thursday from January 9th to February 1st at a time and location that will be announced tomorrow night.

The meet next Tuesday will provide a chance to try out to see if you want to commit for the full four weeks of camp.

The info night takes place Thursday at Casey’s Pub from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.