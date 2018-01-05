RCMP score big after seize of drugs, weapons and cash from vehicle on Wednesday

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB. – The Grande Prairie RCMP scored big on Wednesday following the inspection of a suspicious vehicle on Highway 43, east of Wimbley.

Forty-year-old Steven Brown of Grande Prairie was arrested and taken into custody after the police discovered and seized 105 grams of crack cocaine, 117 grams of methamphetamine, 18 grams of heroin, $1250.00 in cash, a firearm, ammunition, a butterfly knife and brass knuckles.

Brown is being charged with 15 Criminal Code offences including four counts of possession contrary to a court order and three counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on January 10th, 2018 in Grande Prairie.