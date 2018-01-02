PRRD releases official community plan for North Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District has released their draft official community plan (OCP) for the North Peace.

The District has been working on the plan since 2015 and will now hold open houses this month before putting the plan into place. In the past electoral Area C director, Brad Sperling stressed the importance of the public’s input in this process.

“With the growth that the city and the Fringe area’s had in the last couple of years — and we may see again in the future, that type of thing — this OCP is very, very important.

“Without the public’s input, they’re relying on the consulting group and local elected officials to decide this. It’s very important for the public to be out there.”

You can view the OCP online at the Peace River Regional District website. The Regional District will hold public meetings about the plan on the following dates: