Police seize guns and half-kilo of cocaine in Fairview

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Officers with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams and the RCMP seized more than half a kilogram of cocaine along with two firearms in Fairview last week.

The investigation, which involved RCMP detachments from Fairview, Peace River, and Grande Prairie, began five months ago. On January 5th, 29 year-old Khristopher Ali was arrested during a traffic stop after he was found to be in possession of 370 grams of cocaine.

Ali was previously arrested last September in what was believed to be one of Grande Prairie’s largest drug busts. ALERT alleges that Ali resumed his drug trafficking activities once released on bail.

Two of Ali’s associates were also arrested after a search warrant was executed at a home in Fairview where police seized with various drugs, firearms and stolen property. The total value of the drugs seized is more than $68,000 and includes:

590 grams of cocaine;

58 grams of methamphetamine;

261 grams of dried marijuana;

75 grams of marijuana edibles;

12 grams of psilocybin mushrooms;

88 unknown pills;

two firearms;

various replica firearms and weapons; and

$2,480 cash proceeds of crime.

Guns, drugs, and cash seized during a traffic stop and drug bust in Fairview on January 5th. Photo by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team.

24 year-old Riley Salmond and 22 year-old Rebecca Zwick are facing a total of 27 charges in relation to the search. Ali’s latest charges include three counts of drug trafficking, two counts of breach of a recognizance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime.

“RCMP detachments and ALERT will continue to collaborate on investigations in efforts to reduce crime in our communities,” says RCMP Cpl. Chris Warren. “A dynamic, provincially coordinated crime reduction program, supported by intelligence shared with our law enforcement and government partners, will reduce calls for service and decrease crime in our communities.”

Ali was scheduled to appear in court on January 10. Salmond and Zwick were both released on bail.

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).