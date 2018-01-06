Peewee Flyers top 10 finalists for Good Deeds Cup

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Ross H. MacLean Flyers have qualified for the finals of the Good Deeds Cup.

During Friday nights World Junior Gold Medal Game, Chevrolet announced the top 10 teams across Canada that could win the Good Deeds Cup. The top 10 included the Fort St. John Ross H. MacLean Peewee Flyers.

The Good Deeds Cup was created in 2016 to highlight teams that work to make their community a better place to live. During the video showcasing the top 10 teams, the Fort St. John Peewee Flyers were shown helping with the annual Fill the Bus Campaign. Here is the video the Flyers sent to the Good Deeds Cup.

Over 3,000 teams signed up for the Good Deeds Cup. Voting to pick the winner will start January 15, 2018. For more information about how you can vote for the Peewee Flyers, visit http://bit.ly/2AxG3H6