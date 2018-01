GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, U.S.A. – Ricky Warren was crowned champion at the 39th annual Montana Circuit Saddle Bronc event over the weekend in Montana.

The Hudson’s Hope product finished the event with 230 total points after winning the second round and tying for third in round three. He walked away with $6,000 and the title.

Warren was in sixth place with 76 points after the competition was completed on Friday.