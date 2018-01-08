Peace Island Park needs a new caretaker

TAYLOR, B.C. — One of the most-visited campground and recreation area in the Peace will need a person to oversee its day-to-day operations.

Peace Island Park’s longtime caretaker Barb Bell will not be reapplying for the job this year when her contract expires on January 31st. Bell has been the park’s caretaker for the past ten years.

The District of Taylor issued a Request for Expressions of Interest in becoming the park’s next caretaker last Friday. A Request for Proposals issued last year got no takers.

Peace Island Park is leased by the District of Taylor from BC Hydro, and features just under 140 campsites, not including group campsites, a boat launch, and playground. The park is the unofficial home of the Peace Country River Rats, who host their annual Poker Run and Taylor Flats 200 jet boat races from the island each year. In addition, the island has also hosted other events including the World’s Invitational Gold Panning Championships, and the Fort St. John Petroleum Association’s annual camping weekend.

The Request for Expressions of Interest can be found here: http://www.districtoftaylor.com/images/uploads/docs/REFI_2018-01_Caretaker.pdf