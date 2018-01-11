Peace Gallery North’s new curator takes over Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Thursday is Lisa McLean’s last day as the curator of Peace Gallery North, but the art gallery inside the North Peace Cultural Centre will be getting a new local artist to manage the space.

McLean says that though she has been with the gallery since last June, she says that she has enjoyed working with the local arts community in the North Peace. She says that she is planning to move back to Vancouver this winter.

In November, MacLean did two workshops on Modern Art with sixty students in Grades 4 to 9 at Freedom Thinkers Education, a local independent school in Baldonnel. The results of their collaboration The Exquisite Corpse: A Surrealist Game for 3 Persons will be on display later this month.

McLean also announced local artist and designer Catherine Ruddell is taking her place as Gallery Coordinator. Ruddell is a former manager of Whole Wheat and Honey, which is located kitty-corner to the NPCC at the intersection of 100th and 100th in downtown Fort St. John.

The gallery will be hosting several events this month, including the homebuilt Rube Goldberg machines built by School District 60 students, and My Neighbourhood, a series of acrylic paintings of Fort St John and the Peace Region by local artist Joe Johnston. The exhibit will run from January 26th through March 3rd.