Peace Country Beef Congress ‘mooves’ into Dawson Creek this weekend

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The 20th Annual Peace Country Beef Congress will be held this upcoming weekend at the Encana Events Centre and Lakota Agriplex this weekend.

The trade show will take place on Friday and Saturday, with events happening until the middle of the day on Saturday. The Beef Congress has been ‘meating’ in the Peace Region every year since 1998.

The full schedule can be found below.

More information can be found on the Peace Country Beef Congress’ website: http://pcbeefcongress.ca, or the Encana Events Centre’s website: https://www.dawsoncreekeventscentre.com.