Peace Country Beef Congress ‘mooves’ into Dawson Creek this weekend

January 3, 2018 Chris Newton Arts & Culture, Regional Comments Off on Peace Country Beef Congress ‘mooves’ into Dawson Creek this weekend
Cows on display at the 2017 Peace Country Beef Congress. Photo by Peace Country Beef Congress/Facebook

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The 20th Annual Peace Country Beef Congress will be held this upcoming weekend at the Encana Events Centre and Lakota Agriplex this weekend.

The trade show will take place on Friday and Saturday, with events happening until the middle of the day on Saturday. The Beef Congress has been ‘meating’ in the Peace Region every year since 1998.

The full schedule can be found below.

Peace Country Beef Congress schedule of events. Photo by Encana Events Centre/Facebook

More information can be found on the Peace Country Beef Congress’ website: http://pcbeefcongress.ca, or the Encana Events Centre’s website: https://www.dawsoncreekeventscentre.com.

Comments

Have something you'd like to add? Read our comment policy by clicking here.