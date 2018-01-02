P.V.S.I hosting Site C Summit in Victoria

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Peace Valley Solidarity Initiative is hosting a Site C Summit in Victoria at the end of January.

Premier John Horgan and his cabinet have been invited to the Summit along with members of the public which will provide attendees with some clarity on a number of topics in regards to the Site C Dam. After of governments decision to give Site C the green light which is viewed by many as a major mistake impacting future generations of British Columbians, the Peace Valley Solidarity Initiative came together to organize the Site C Summit.

“What’s the rational? It isn’t justified at the moment,” said Chair Steve Gray. “What does this decision actually mean for us in terms of energy and what would a brighter future look like. It just seems like there is a lot of missing parts of information here.”

There will also be a number of workshops in addition to keynote speaker Stuart Philip along with allowing members of the general public the chance to voice their opinions on the matter. The goal is to have all questions answered on the governments yes vote by the end of the two-day event.

“How did this decision happen,” added Gray. The government came in with a plan in their election platform on what they were going to do. They were going to send it to PowerBC and the Utilities Commission of B.C. and if there was an unfavourable report it was going to come to an end, which there was.”

The event takes place on January 26th at 1:00 p.m. and 27th at 9:00 a.m. in Victoria at the First Met. Registration is required for the event which can be found on their Facebook page.